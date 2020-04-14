Brokerages Anticipate SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Announce $0.00 EPS

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SMTC an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ SMTX opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.25. SMTC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMTC by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SMTC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

