Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $30.60 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.