BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BT.A. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.52).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 127.90 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92.

In other news, insider Matthew Key bought 66,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

