C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

