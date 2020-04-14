Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CZR opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $54,554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,014 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

