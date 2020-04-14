Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CBOX opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 million and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.86. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Get Cake Box alerts:

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.