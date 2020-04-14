Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.57

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.21. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 616,688 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,625,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,089,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 855,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

