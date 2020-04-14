Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. OTR Global reissued a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.59. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

