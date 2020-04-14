Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $86.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $55.68 and last traded at $56.50, 4,652,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,950,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

