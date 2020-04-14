Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.