Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.