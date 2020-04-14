Cash Converters International (ASX:CCV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Cash Converters International Ltd (ASX:CCV) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. Cash Converters International shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 21,915 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35.

Cash Converters International Company Profile (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The company engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide; and retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as in cash advance and pawn broking operations through corporate owned stores in Australia.

