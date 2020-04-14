Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

