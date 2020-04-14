Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) fell 8.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as low as $113.58 and last traded at $114.14, 10,509,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 6,478,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

