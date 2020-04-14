CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.79% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CBM Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBMB opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBM Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CBM Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CBM Bancorp Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

