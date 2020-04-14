CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CECE. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

