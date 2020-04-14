Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.59.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

