Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.59.

CNC stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

