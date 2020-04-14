Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $17.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.01 million to $17.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $66.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.79 million, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $67.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 26.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CVCY opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

