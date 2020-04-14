Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $65.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerner by 729.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after buying an additional 1,164,141 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

