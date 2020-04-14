Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHNG. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.53 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,221,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

