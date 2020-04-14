Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHNG. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after buying an additional 365,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $968,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

