Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $560.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $575.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $523.27.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $469.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

