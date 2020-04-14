China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Education Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.