Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $744.08 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $687.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $826.85.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

