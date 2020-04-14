Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CB opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

