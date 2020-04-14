Cimarex Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,778 call options on the company. This is an increase of 510% compared to the average volume of 1,111 call options.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $72.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 410.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 125.1% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 31,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 116,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

