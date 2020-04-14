Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

