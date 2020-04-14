Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNK. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cinemark stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

