CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.90

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 227.90 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 214.69 ($2.82), with a volume of 28477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCX shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.29).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

