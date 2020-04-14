COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCLAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

CCLAY stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

