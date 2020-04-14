Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 116,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,387 shares in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOF stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

