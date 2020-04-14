Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KOF opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

