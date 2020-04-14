Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.79.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $74.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,235. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.