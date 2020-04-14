Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $109.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Coherent by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.