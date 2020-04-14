Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $109.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 1.79. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Coherent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

