Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COHU. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Cohu stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 387,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cohu by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

