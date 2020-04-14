Columbia Banking System’s (COLB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

