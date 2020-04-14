Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMA stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

