Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.92.

CMA stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

