Commercial Metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of 530% compared to the average volume of 651 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

