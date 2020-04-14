Comparing DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) and BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) and BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

DS Smith has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DS Smith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DS Smith and BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Smith N/A N/A N/A BK CHINA LTD/ADR 22.28% 10.07% 0.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DS Smith and BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Smith $8.05 billion 0.53 $357.38 million $0.43 9.19 BK CHINA LTD/ADR $119.05 billion 0.94 $27.21 billion N/A N/A

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DS Smith.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DS Smith and BK CHINA LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Smith 0 0 1 0 3.00 BK CHINA LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BK CHINA LTD/ADR beats DS Smith on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. The company serves the food and drinks, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce, e-retail, and converters markets. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including paper, cardboard, mixed dry, and plastics recycling services; confidential security shredding services; organics and food products; general waste recycling and shredding services; zero waste solutions; and added value services to medium and large corporates, and small businesses in the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, public, and automotive sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers; offers related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total of 11,741 institutions, which included 11,193 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 548 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. The company is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. Bank of China Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

