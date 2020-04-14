Comparing ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Microchip Technology (NYSE:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.35 billion 3.56 $355.90 million $6.08 13.09 ReneSola $119.12 million 0.34 -$8.83 million $0.35 3.06

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 12.23% 23.87% 7.14% ReneSola -7.41% 8.29% 2.91%

Volatility and Risk

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Microchip Technology and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 15 1 2.81 ReneSola 0 1 1 0 2.50

Microchip Technology presently has a consensus target price of $104.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Microchip Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than ReneSola.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats ReneSola on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

