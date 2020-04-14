Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.90.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 209,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

