Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay purchased 3,326 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $49,790.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $162,065. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.58. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

