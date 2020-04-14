Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CTTAF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. Continental has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $178.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

