Contrasting Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) & Its Peers

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNPR) is one of 607 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Monopar Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A -$4.22 million -16.24 Monopar Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $269.65 million 0.56

Monopar Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Monopar Therapeutics. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monopar Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics Competitors 6434 17431 33904 1352 2.51

Monopar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 474.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.05%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -60.03% -55.57% Monopar Therapeutics Competitors -2,380.23% -221.57% -31.32%

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics rivals beat Monopar Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

