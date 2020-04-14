Contrasting Soliton (SOLY) and The Competition

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Soliton to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soliton and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A -$13.75 million -7.97 Soliton Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -51.96

Soliton’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Soliton and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soliton Competitors 1166 3713 6141 355 2.50

Soliton presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.85%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A N/A N/A Soliton Competitors -774.45% -98.48% -23.40%

Summary

Soliton beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

