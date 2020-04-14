Contrasting Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) & Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ)

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Windstream and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Windstream and Spark New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.12 billion 0.00 -$3.09 billion N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.34 billion 2.07 $274.27 million $0.74 17.81

Spark New Zealand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windstream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Windstream has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -60.41% N/A -4.15% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Windstream on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

