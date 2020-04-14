ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.38 ($2.58).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital lowered ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 178 ($2.34) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May bought 25,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 361.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConvaTec Group will post 16.0088889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.09 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

